Denver police arrest suspect accused of killing cellmate at Downtown Detention Center overnight

DENVER — Police in Denver have arrested a suspect accused of killing his cellmate at the Downtown Detention Center overnight.

Denver Sheriff deputies responded to the incident at around 2:15 a.m. Monday where they found an unresponsive man in his cell at the jail. Life-saving measures were attempted until paramedics arrived to assist, a spokesperson with the city’s Department of Public Safety said.

The victim was declared dead a short time later.

Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the jail about 30 minutes later to investigate the incident. A preliminary investigation revealed signs that the victim had been assaulted and that the injuries likely resulted in the victim’s death, the spokesperson said.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Rick Roybal-Smith, a cellmate of the victim. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner. Per standard protocol, the final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.