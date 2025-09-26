Burglary suspect wanted in Clear Creek County arrested after walking behind news crews

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — An overnight search for a man allegedly connected to a series of trespass and burglary incidents in Clear Creek County came to an end after he walked behind several news crews that were reporting on the manhunt Friday morning, including Denver7.

The incident began on Thursday evening when the sheriff's office took to social media to warn residents after receiving three reports this week of a suspicious person trespassing on private properties in the area of Highway 103. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect wearing a black mask and carrying a firearm.

At one property, the suspect reportedly told the property owner via camera surveillance that he was with the US Forest Service before disconnecting the camera.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect trespassed on two properties on Peaceful Valley Lane in Idaho Springs between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. He allegedly stole more than $2,000 worth of items from one of the properties and caused roughly $2,000 worth of damage.

Between 9:20 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. Thursday, the suspect reportedly trespassed on a property on Ute Creek Road in Idaho Springs. The sheriff's office said he was seen loading and cocking a firearm.

The suspect was associated with a white Ford Escape SUV that did not have license plates.

After further investigation, the sheriff's office determined that the man is also a person of interest in other burglaries that were reported in the same area over the past several weeks.

Using a drone, deputies found the vehicle parked near mile marker 6 on Highway 103 around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office said the suspect was standing outside the vehicle, but then hopped in the driver's seat and drove southbound on the highway "at a high rate of speed."

At one point, the suspect changed directions and began heading north on Highway 103. He eventually crashed at mile marker 3, and the vehicle rolled into the ditch, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was able to get out of the vehicle and run away before deputies arrived.

Deputies began their search for the suspect just before 8 p.m. Thursday, shutting down Highway 103 and issuing a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 1-mile radius of the crash.

The Idaho Springs Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Golden Police Department assisted with the search. Law enforcement also used a drone and two K9s.

Though it was not confirmed at the time, the sheriff's office said it was "working on the assumption [that] this is the same suspect" from the trespassing incidents and that he may be armed.

In an update at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said the suspect was still at large after the K9s lost his scent at the creek.

Several news crews, including Denver7, traveled to Idaho Springs Friday morning to report on the ongoing manhunt. While set up at the intersection of Idaho Street and 13th Avenue, media members noticed a man who matched the suspect's description, according to the sheriff's office.

The man had walked north across the Interstate 70 bridge from Highway 103 and continued through the intersection, walking directly behind the recording news cameras, including Denver7's.



Media members immediately called 911 and reported the sighting, according to the sheriff's office, as the man kept walking east through the Maverick parking lot toward Miner Street. Denver7 sent our video to Jenny Fulton, the public information officer for the sheriff's office, who confirmed he was the suspect.

Deputies arrested the man just after 7 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Miner Street.

The man was later identified as Richard Applequist, 32. He was booked into the Clear Creek County Jail on several charges, including two counts of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, eluding, impersonating a peace officer, theft, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and third-degree burglary.

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office will determine the final charges.

The sheriff's office said its investigation is ongoing, and Applequist is a person of interest in other burglaries that were reported in the same area over the past several weeks. Anyone with information or relevant surveillance footage is asked to call 303-980-7300 or email crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.