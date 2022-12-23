Man shot to death late Thursday night in Northglenn, police say

DENVER – Police in Northglenn are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment late Thursday night.

Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to an apartment at 11801 Washington Street on a report of a man down.

Once at the scene, officers contacted a woman who was trying to perform CPR on a man who was on the floor of the apartment.

Witnesses told officers she had just come home from work and found the man on the floor. She immediately called 911. Officers began to perform CPR on the man until medical personnel arrived, but the man – only identified as a 41-year-old white male – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds at the time of his death.

Anyone with information regarding this deadly shooting is asked to please contact Detective Terrie Hoodak at (303) 450-8858.