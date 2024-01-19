Man shot and killed woman in Parker before killing juvenile atop incline in Douglas County, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – New details in a triple shooting from earlier this month that spanned two locations in Douglas County were released by authorities Thursday.

Last week, Douglas County deputies said they were working alongside the Parker Police Department after three people were found dead about seven miles apart by car.

At the time, both scenes were treated as death investigations and were believed to be connected.

New details released by authorities Thursday, however, paint a clearer picture of what they think happened to the two adults and a juvenile found dead by authorities last week.

Investigators now believe Brandon Timms, 38, fatally shot 43-year-old Angel Meyers at a home on Blackwolf Drive in Parker before driving the boy to the Rueter-Hess Incline, a popular place for Parker residents to exercise, where it is believed he shot and killed the boy before fatally shooting himself, according to an update in the investigation.

Deputies had responded to a home on Ancestry Drive in Castle Rock not far from the incline at around 8:51 a.m. on Jan. 11 on a medical call when they discovered the deceased bodies of Timms and the juvenile boy.

About two hours later, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the Parker Police Department to conduct a welfare check on the Blackwolf Drive address, where they found a deceased Meyers and a noticed a gas leak.

Homes were evacuated as a precaution but residents were eventually allowed back in.

This is still an ongoing and active investigation.

