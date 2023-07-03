Man sentenced to 35 years in prison, 14 years parole for murdering woman sitting in her car in early 2021

DENVER – A man was sentenced Friday to more than 30 years in prison and more than a dozen years of parole for murdering a woman who was sitting in her car in early 2021, a spokeswoman with the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Neshan Johnson, who was found guilty earlier this year of shooting and killing 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales on Feb. 20, 2021, was sentenced to 35 years in the Department of Corrections and 14 years parole for the crime.

During the sentencing, Cabriales’ friends and families spoke of the woman as a person who was the very “best example of Live, Laugh Love,” according to Denver DA spokeswoman Carolyn Tyler.

Tyler said Jon “acted as the get-away driver while a 14-year-old juvenile in the front passenger seat got out and shot and shot Ms. Cabriales with a high-powered assault rifle” after the two cars they were in were involved in a minor fender-bender.

Though he did not pull the trigger, Tyler said, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jake Friedberg, who tried the case, told the court that Johnson “certainly ore partial responsibility for what happened, and as a result, owes a debt to the city, the community and to Ms. Cabriales’s family that he has yet to pay.”

The other suspect, who is now 16 years old, is also facing homicide and other charges, the spokeswoman said. His case is currently in Juvenile Court though the DA’s office has petitioned for it to be transferred to adult court.

A competency hearing is scheduled for July 21, 2023, in that case.