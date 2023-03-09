Man found guilty of murdering woman sitting in her car in Denver in early 2021

DENVER – A man was found guilty of shooting and killing a woman who was sitting in her car in early 2021, according to a spokesperson with the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Neshan Johnson, 20, was found guilty by a Denver Jury of murdering 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales. Cabriales was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Feb. 20, 2021 on W. Colfax Avenue and I-25 in Denver.

Johnson was 18 years old at the time of the crime and he, along with a boy who was 14 years old at the time, were charged with her homicide.

“Pamela Cabriales’ murder was both a crime and a tragedy,” said Denver DA Beth McCann. “I thank the jury for its service and attention during this challenging trial, and I thank the members of my office who worked so long and hard to pursue this case. We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Cabriales as we move forward with the prosecution of the juvenile we have charged in her murder.”

Johnson was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, one count of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, one count of criminal attempt to commit assault, one count of vehicular eluding and one count of being an accessory to a crime, the spokesperson said.

The suspect is scheduled for sentencing on June 30.

The case against the boy, who is now 16 years of age and who is also facing homicide and other charges, is currently moving through the juvenile court system. A status conference in his case is scheduled for June 30.