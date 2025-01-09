Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for seriously injuring Brighton police officer during 2023 arrest

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Colorado man who pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after seriously injuring a Brighton police officer in 2023 during a domestic violence-related arrested was sentenced to 20 years in Colorado Department of Corrections Thursday.

Robert Trujillo, 51, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault – serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon on Sept. 27, 2024. Previously, he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the case.

Prosecutors said Trujillo was wanted for felony domestic violence in Brighton when officers spotted him inside a vehicle that was parked near N. 19th Ave. and Overland Dr. around 6 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2023. As officers made contact, they said Trujillo refused to exit the vehicle and "maneuvered away from patrol cars" as an officer was trying to pull him from the vehicle before he sped off while the officer was still holding onto the driver’s side door.

Trujillo crashed into two other vehicles in the parking lot and drove about 76 feet before the officer fell off the vehicle, according to Brighton PD.

The officer fractured his hip and was released several days later.

Trujillo then ran into a nearby apartment but was later apprehended.

“The actions of this defendant are truly outrageous,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “As you’ll see in the body cam video, this defendant nearly killed Officer Covarrubias when he attempted to flee. Our law enforcement partners put themselves in harm’s way each and every day to protect our communities. I’m thankful for the work they do to keep us safe.”