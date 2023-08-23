Domestic violence suspect who tried to escape from Brighton police charged with attempted murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A domestic violence suspect who tried escaping from police in Brighton last week has been charged with attempted murder after an officer was injured while trying to apprehend him, a spokesperson with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Robert Trujillo, 49, was wanted for felony domestic violence, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Officers spotted Trujillo in a vehicle parked in the area of N. 19th Ave. and Overland Dr. around 6 p.m. on Aug. 16 and allegedly refused to exit the vehicle when contacted by police.

Trujillo then "maneuvered away from patrol cars" as an officer was trying to pull him from the vehicle before allegedly speeding off while the officer was still holding onto him, police said at the time.

Trujillo crashed into two other vehicles in the parking lot and drove about 76 feet before the officer fell off the vehicle, according to Brighton PD. He then got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby apartment before police made “announcements” for a short time, at which point the suspect got out of the apartment and surrendered without incident.

The officer who was injured was hospitalized for a few days but was expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

Trujillo was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, vehicular eluding, second-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Trujillo's next court appearance is on August 25 at 8:30 a.m.