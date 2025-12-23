Man sentenced to 14 years in prison in connection with series of drive-by shootings in Loveland last year

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty in September to a series of drive-by shootings in Loveland last year has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

Robert Braden Jacobs, 21, was accused of firing a gun at several homes in the early morning hours of Nov. 10, 2024.

Police dispatch in Loveland said three victims call 911 that day to report that their homes had been shot at from a vehicle. The last 911 caller also reported that their family was connected to a recently resolved domestic violence case and relayed that they believed the shootings were related to that case, according to a news release.

Through an extensive investigation, detectives determined Jacobs was the son of the person convicted in the domestic violence case, and he was arrested the following day. A search of his vehicle revealed a firearm with empty magazines, a spokesperson with the Loveland Police Department said.

“The impacts of gun violence are always terrible, but when it is used to intimidate a victim of a crime, it preys on the fear that already exists for those who come forward to report they have been victimized,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin in a prepared statement. “I am grateful that no one was injured and for the dedication of law enforcement and our prosecution team in ensuring Mr. Jacobs is held accountable for his actions.”

Jacobs was sentenced Monday to 14 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to several charges, including one count of attempted second-degree murder, a Class 3 felony.