20-year-old man, teen boy arrested after series of drive-by shootings in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after a series of drive-by shootings in Loveland Sunday morning.

According to the Loveland Police Department, the Loveland Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of East 5th Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday. The caller reported that their family member's home, located outside of Loveland city limits, was also shot at, according to Loveland PD.

Around the same time, a second 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the 1400 block of Platte Street. The caller was not sure if their house was hit, according to the police department.

Loveland PD said the three shootings happened within a 30-minute timeframe.

According to Loveland police, officers located the suspect vehicle on the west side of the city in the 2300 block of Greeley Drive and conducted a traffic stop. Two adults and a juvenile were inside the vehicle at the time and were detained. Loveland PD said officers searched the vehicle and found a weapon.

One of the adults — identified as 20-year-old Robert Jacobs of Loveland — was arrested for several charges, including:



Two counts of attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference - gun (Class 2 felony)

Two counts of aggravated retaliation against a witness or victim (Class 3 felony)

Providing a handgun to a juvenile (Class 4 felony)

Two counts of illegal discharge of a firearm (Class 5 felony)

Jacobs was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

The juvenile, who was only identified as a 17-year-old boy, was also arrested for several charges:



Two counts of attempted first-degree murder - extreme indifference - non-family - gun (Class 2 felony)

Two counts of illegal discharge of a firearm (Class 5 felony)

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile (Class 2 misdemeanor)

The boy was booked into the Platte Valley Youth Detention Center.

The second adult was released without charges, according to Loveland police.

According to Loveland PD, Jacobs and the teen knew the victims, and the shootings were not random. The department said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Loveland PD Tipline at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.