Man killed in hit-and-run crash, Fort Collins police say; Medina Alert issued

Investigators say they are searching for at least one vehicle that left the scene after hitting a pedestrian
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 08:49:58-04

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man is dead in Fort Collins following a hit-and-run crash, according to Fort Collins police.

Just before midnight Tuesday, the department said a pedestrian was run over near Mulberry St. and Riverside Ave. Responding officers shut down Mulberry St. between Riverside Ave. and Lemay Ave. for around five hours as they investigated the scene of the deadly crash.

Officers believe the pedestrian was hit by at least two different cars, neither of which stayed at the scene of the crash or reported it to the police. Now, Fort Collins police are searching for the suspected vehicles involved.

Investigators gathered statements from witnesses and evidence on the scene of the crash that leads them to believe one of the cars involved is a 2004-2012 dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with unknown Colorado plates. They believe the car has front-end damage on the driver side.

If you have any information that may help officers find the suspected vehicle, you're asked to call Fort Collins police at (970) 221-6540.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim once family has been notified.

