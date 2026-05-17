Man killed in Douglas County shooting involving deputy after assault call turns deadly

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An armed man was shot and killed inside a Franktown home after a deputy opened fire during a standoff Sunday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said it’s unclear if the suspect was fatally wounded by the deputy’s round or his own. They are still investigating.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The incident occurred at a Franktown home after a child called 911, reporting that a man was assaulting a grandmother, according to Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

As deputies reached the home, a woman ran out, and moments later, a man appeared in the doorway holding a handgun and pointed it at deputies, according to Sheriff Weekly.

Weekly said one deputy fired, hitting the man. However, it's still not known if the suspect was fatally wounded by a round from the deputy or his own.

His identity has not been released.

Separately, a Douglas County Regional SWAT BearCat responding to the call crashed in heavy rain on Crowfoot Valley Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy driving was injured but is expected to be OK; no one else was hurt.