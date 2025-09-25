Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man faces charges in connection with attempted kidnapping of teenage Arby's employee

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 29-year-old man faces three charges in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teenage Arby's employee, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Barker, 29, is accused of trying to force the 17-year-old girl out of the restaurant's lobby on September 13, but other employees intervened and called Bloomfield police.

Barker is now charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

His next court appearance is October 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Broomfield County District Court.

