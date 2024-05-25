Watch Now
Man dead in Aurora shooting; suspect arrested after falling out of car

Posted at 2:30 PM, May 25, 2024
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night. A suspect has been arrested.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Zeno Way, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The victim was located on scene suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Gilbert Vermillion, was apprehended after falling out of his moving vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene, according to police.

Vermillion was treated at a local hospital for his injuries sustained in the crash and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police said the victim and suspect are believed to have known each other.

The victim's identity has not been released.

