Man convicted of shooting at victim during Broomfield car theft, attempting head-on collision with police

WTVR
Posted at 11:38 AM, Nov 08, 2022
DENVER — A man was convicted of shooting at a victim after stealing his vehicle and then attempting to crash head-on with pursuing officers in Broomfield, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason announced Tuesday.

Angel Ramirez-Armas, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree assault, aggravated robbery, and two counts of attempted manslaughter following a jury trial in Broomfield County District Court.

The incident occurred Nov. 1, 2020, and started as a car theft and shots fired call at an apartment complex along Summit Boulevard.

Ramirez-Armas was convicted of stealing a man’s truck from the apartment complex and then firing two shots at the victim as he fled. The victim was not struck.

Broomfield police eventually caught up with Ramirez-Armas on U.S. 36 when he veered aggressively into oncoming traffic, forcing a Broomfield officer off the road to avoid a head-on collision, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District.

Ramirez-Armas continued to drive recklessly into oncoming traffic but was later taken into custody after police performed a PIT maneuver, the release said.

The 32-year-old was also found guilty of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

He is scheduled back in court Jan. 5, 2023, for sentencing.

