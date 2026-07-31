Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 Adams County shooting of woman; sentenced to life in prison

Jesse Gladney, 38, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the fatal 2024 shooting of 36-year-old Valarie Garcia during a domestic violence incident in Adams County, the district attorney's office announced.

“This was a brutal and senseless killing,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in a release. “While we cannot bring her back, I am glad we could deliver some amount justice for Valarie Garcia."

Officers had first responded to a to a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel at 12055 N. Melody Drive in Westminster on June 8, 2024, according to the release. Witnesses had reported seeing a man yelling at a woman and forcing her into a car that then left the parking lot.

Crime Man arrested after woman shot to death in car, Westminster police say Robert Garrison

Thornton police then received a report that a woman had been shot near 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Garcia later died at the hospital.

The driver of the car told law enforcement Gladney had requested a ride, and after arriving at the motel, he had entered the building and came back with Garcia, behaving "aggressively" toward her, according to the district attorney's office.

"During the drive, Gladney argued with Garcia, threatened to shoot her, and began searching through her purse," the DA's office release said. "The witness reported that Gladney produced a firearm, turned toward Garcia, and fired a single shot."

A jury unanimously convicted Gladney of first-degree murder July 24 following a week-long trial in Adams County District Court, per the DA.

