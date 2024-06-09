Man arrested after woman shot to death in car, Westminster police say

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a woman inside a car Saturday night.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jesse Aaron Gladney, was booked into the Adams County Detention on a first-degree murder charge. The female victim has not been identified.

The incident began as a 911 call that came in around 8 p.m., according to Westminster police. The call was regarding a possible physical domestic violence incident occurring in the 12000 block of Melody Drive in Westminster.

Police arrived at the Westminster address but could not locate the suspect or victim. Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle, and police reported that information to surrounding agencies.

A short time later, Thornton police received a call from the 12000 block of Colorado Boulevard about a woman who had been shot in a car. The woman later died at a nearby hospital.

Police said the vehicle description in the Thornton shooting matched the suspect’s vehicle in the Westminster incident. Gladney was later located and taken into custody.