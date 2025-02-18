Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting outside Player’s Club

DENVER — A man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a strip club in Adams County earlier this month has been charged with first-degree murder.

Bruno Hernandez, 35, was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender in connection with the shooting of Jonathan Gulesserian, whose body was found inside a car in the parking lot of the Player’s Club in the early hours of Feb. 10.

The victim had been shot and was declared dead at the scene, according to deputies.

After looking at video surveillance video and conducting several interviews with people in the area, investigators identified Hernandez as the suspect. In a previous news release, deputies said security video revealed Hernandez and Gulesserian had been involved in an altercation moments before the shooting occurred.

Investigators were able to link Hernandez’s vehicle to the shooting and his car was later found at a home in Fort Lupton.

He was taken into custody at his home with the help of the Weld County SWAT team, the Ft. Lupton Police Department, and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets task force.

Hernandez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. in Division T.