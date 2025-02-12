Man arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with Player’s Club homicide, deputies say

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested on first-degree murder charges Monday in connection with a homicide that occurred outside a strip club in Adams County over the weekend.

The investigation into 35-year-old Bruno Hernandez began at 1:33 a.m. Monday, when deputies responded to the Player’s Club located at 6710 Federal Blvd., on reports of a gunshot victim inside a car in the parking lot of the strip club.

Once at the scene, deputies found the body of Jonathan Gulesserian in the driver’s seat of a silver Toyota Rav4. The victim had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.

After looking at video surveillance video and conducting several interviews with people in the area, investigators identified Hernandez as the suspect. In a news release Wednesday, deputies said security video revealed Hernandez and Gulesserian had been involved in an altercation moments before the shooting occurred.

Investigators were able to link Hernandez’s vehicle to the shooting and his car was later found at a home in Fort Lupton.

An arrest warrant was then obtained for Hernandez for first-degree murder.

He was taken into custody at his home with the help of the Weld County SWAT team, the Ft. Lupton Police Department, and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets task force.