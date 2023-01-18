Watch Now
Man arrested on attempted murder charges for allegedly running down 4 people after altercation in Denver

Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 18, 2023
DENVER — Police in Denver announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of running down four people following a verbal altercation earlier this month.

Orlando Martinez, Jr., 22, was taken into custody Monday on four counts of attempted murder in connection with the Jan. 7 incident, according to the Denver Police Department.

Four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and seriously injured around 11:40 p.m. in the area of 18th and Wazee streets in downtown Denver. The driver then took off.

Police initially said the incident was being investigated as a hit-and-run, but later determined the crash was intentional, and they suspect Martinez was behind the wheel.

Martinez is also facing two counts of first-degree assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of second-degree assault.

