Man arrested in 22-year-old Thornton cold case murder

THORNTON, Colo. — Authorities announced Monday that an arrest has been made in connection with a 2003 homicide case in Thornton that had turned cold.

Police in Dubuque, Iowa, took Robert McClain, 55, into custody Monday morning.

McClain is a suspect in the cold case murder of Rosa Arguello, 29.

Arguello’s body was found on the side of a road in the northern part of Thornton on Oct. 17, 2003.

Authorities said she had been stabbed multiple times.

Arrangements are underway to extradite McClain to Colorado.

Police said no additional information will be released at this time.