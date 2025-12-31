Man arrested in connection with Frisco homicide appears in court

FRISCO, Colo. — The man arrested on Monday in connection with a homicide in Frisco appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The Frisco Police Department identified the suspect as Luis Antonio Mendez Hernandez. He is currently in custody on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder with extreme indifference, second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

At 12:03 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Frisco Police Department responded to a medical emergency at a residence within the mountain town. At the scene, police found a deceased woman. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence. Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said on Monday that a suspect was in custody and there was no threat to the community.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon. Judge Reed Owens set his bond at $5 million cash surety.

Formal charges are expected on Jan. 6.

The affidavit has been sealed in this case, so limited other information is available. The victim has not been identified as of publishing time.