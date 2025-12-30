Frisco police find deceased woman in residence after overnight call

FRISCO, Colo. — Frisco police have started an investigation after a woman was found deceased at a residence overnight.

At 12:03 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Frisco Police Department responded to a medical emergency at a residence within the mountain town. At the scene, police found a deceased woman.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said there is no threat to the community and a suspect is in custody. However, no other information was released.

The district attorney's office will determine any formal charges against the suspect.

The deceased woman has not yet been publicly identified.

"This investigation is in the very early stages and ongoing, and no additional information may be released in order to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of the investigation," the police department said.

Denver7 asked if the victim and suspect knew each other, but police only said they may release more information at a later time.