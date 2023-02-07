Man arrested for ‘terrorizing’ hospital employee with knife in Wheat Ridge, police say

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly “terrorizing” a hospital employee in Wheat Ridge, according to police.

The suspect – only identified as a 33-year-old man – reportedly pulled a knife on an employee at an SLC health facility near the main Lutheran Medical Center campus, demanded protected hospital information, then left the area on foot, police said in a news release just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken into custody about 15 minutes later near 30th and Vance.

After taking the man into custody, police learned he had a felony warrant out of Denver for a similar crime and detectives are investigating two other similar incidents around Lutheran Medical Center over the past two days.

No employees were injured, police said.