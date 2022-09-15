Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing several Boulder apartments

BOULDER, Colo. — A man is in custody after he allegedly burglarized several Boulder apartments over the course of a week.

According to Boulder police, the suspect would enter apartment buildings and walk from apartment to apartment, trying each door until he found one that was unlocked and then enter.

If he was confronted by someone inside, the suspect would say he was "looking for a friend" or something similar and leave. If he was not confronted, he would steal small items, such as AirPods, jewelry and cash, and then quickly leave, Boulder police said. He would typically target wallets and cash.

Over the course of a week, Boulder police say the suspect trespassed at several Boulder apartment complexes and committed several burglaries. The impacted apartments are located in the following areas:



3700 block of Arapahoe Avenue

800 block of 20 th Street

Street Walnut and 30 th streets

streets 21st and Canyon streets

Boulder police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Roman Owens. He's been charged with three felony counts of second-degree burglary. Police say more charges are pending.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Tuck at 303-441-4322 and reference case number 22-08324.

The department is encouraging Boulder residents to keep their doors locked in order to protect their property.