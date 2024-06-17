Man arrested after deadly shooting at Church's Texas Chicken in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested a man in connection with a shooting that turned deadly at an Aurora fast food restaurant Friday afternoon.
Jontaye Acoray Tassian, 24, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder after an altercation at a Church's Texas Chicken led to a shooting.
Tassian, who was with a woman, is accused of shooting and killing a man during the altercation at the restaurant, located at 11900 E. Colfax Avenue, and then taking off.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.
According to the police, the victim and Tassian did not know each other.
