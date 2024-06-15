Watch Now
Man critically injured in shooting at Church's Texas Chicken in Aurora

Shooting at Church's Texas Chicken 6-14-24
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jun 14, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot at an Aurora fast food restaurant Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Church's Texas Chicken located at 11900 E. Colfax Avenue.

According to the Aurora Police Department, an altercation broke out between a man — identified by police as male #1 — and a couple that included a man — identified as male #2 — and a woman. The altercation escalated, and male #2 pulled out a gun and shot male #1, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The couple took off before officers arrived at the scene.

The victim and the couple did not know each other, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for the couple. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

