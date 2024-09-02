Man arrested after claiming to have killed his wife, El Paso County deputies say

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested on first-degree murder charges after claiming to have killed his wife early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the call from the man – identified as 79-year-old Stephan Chan – came in at around 6:55 a.m. Sunday.

After claiming to have killed his wife, Chan “abruptly disconnected” but deputies were able to trace the call back to the vicinity of Walsen Rd. in unincorporated El Paso County, according to a news release, which lead them to a home on Horsetrail Terrace, located about 16 miles north of Colorado Springs.

Shortly after, deputies received another call reporting a body was dumped near Walsen Rd., near Smith Creek. At the scene, deputies discovered a deceased woman.

Colorado Springs police then responded to the Horsetail Terrace address to conduct a welfare check. By the time police had responded to the home, Chan had already arrived at the Colorado Spring Police Department’s Falcon substation, where he was detained by officers.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division assumed the investigation shortly afterward and Chan was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The name of the victim will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.