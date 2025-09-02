Man arrested after allegedly driving into crowd of anti-Trump protesters in Bailey

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Park County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly driving into a crowd of anti-Trump protesters in Bailey on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said Hawk Nosaka, 49, was driving a black pickup truck and allegedly drove into the crowd on the shoulder of US Highway 285, near the intersection of Rosalie Road.

Nosaka was taken into custody at his Bailey home immediately following the incident.

It’s unclear what, if anything, prompted the alleged attempted vehicular assault.

Nosaka was booked into the Park County Jail on the charges of criminal attempt (vehicular assault), reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

The Park County protest was part of larger statewide demonstrations on Monday.