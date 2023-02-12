Man accused of stabbing wife outside Highlands Ranch Target arrested in Kansas

DENVER — Authorities said a man accused of stabbing his wife outside a Douglas County Target store Saturday was arrested in Kansas.

Michael Sharpe, 41, was taken into custody near Lawrence, Kansas early Sunday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharpe allegedly stabbed his wife in the parking lot outside a Highlands Ranch Target store located at 950 East County Line Road.

The victim called 911 from the parking lot and told the dispatcher that Sharpe had also stolen her car and taken off.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 12:18 p.m. and located the victim on the north end of the parking lot.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, alert and talking to first responders, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators later learned Sharpe was likely headed to the Lawrence, Kansas area and obtained an arrest warrant on charges of first-degree assault-domestic violence related.

The suspect was contacted by the Kansas State Patrol, and taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are extremely grateful to the Kansas State Patrol for their diligence in apprehending this suspect,” Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said in a statement. “To our detectives, who worked non-stop on this case, they are the best in the business. If you hurt people in Douglas County, we will track you down and bring you to justice.”