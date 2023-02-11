Man stabs wife outside Highlands Ranch Target store, sheriff's office says

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target store in Highlands Ranch Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is the victim’s husband, who the sheriff’s office said took off after the incident. He has not been identified but investigators know who he is.

The stabbing occurred around noon in the parking lot of a Target store located at 1950 East County Line Road in unincorporated Douglas County.

The victim was transported to the hospital and talked to deputies, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition is not known.

An investigation into what led up to the stabbing is ongoing. The suspect remains at large.