Man accused of murdering minor on Ute Mountain Ute Reservation indicted by federal grand jury

DENVER — A man accused of murdering a minor on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation last month has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Jeremiah Hight, 23, of Towaoc, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Colorado on one count of second-degree murder of a child in Indian Country, and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release.

Hight was arrested Christmas Eve in Utah and made his first court appearance in District Court of Arizona two days later.

He is being extradited to Colorado to face those charges.

Prosecutors said Hight fired a rifle 24 times into a home, killing a 7-year-old member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc, Colorado, on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, on Dec. 11, 2024.

He was arrested on top of a mesa, west of Oljato, by the Navajo Police Department K-9 Unit and the BIA Division of Drug Enforcement. He was taken into federal custody without incident.