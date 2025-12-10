Man accused of killing woman, putting her body in trash can in Adams County has been formally charged

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of killing a woman and bringing her body around Adams County in a trash can has been formally charged with murder and tampering with a deceased human body, according to an arrest affidavit and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney's office announced on Wednesday afternoon that Thomas Lee Perales, 38, now faces charges of first-degree murder, violation of a protection order (two counts), tampering with a deceased human body and domestic violence (habitual offender).

According to an affidavit for Perales' arrest, all of these charges are connected with domestic violence.

The affidavit, which Denver7 obtained on Wednesday morning, reads that he had been in a relationship with the victim, Annette Valdez, 37. The document says that he was both the ex-husband and current spouse of the victim. Denver7 is working to clarify which is correct.

Perales was arrested on Dec. 5 shortly after 11 a.m. in Thornton.

The 10-page affidavit reads that the Westminster Police Department first received a 911 call on Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m. to report a deceased body in a trash can near the creek along the 12400 block of N. Delaware Street in Westminster. The reporting party identified the body as possibly being Annette Valdez, 37.

Police were able to connect this discovery back to a missing persons report from a few days before. On Dec. 1, Valdez's father and one other person — whose identity was redacted in the document — reported that Valdez had not been seen or heard from since Nov. 28 around 6 p.m., the affidavit reads. A family member had spoken with Valdez over the phone and reported hearing a male yelling in the background and Valdez repeatedly saying, "she was scared," according to the document. The family member said based on prior incidents, they believed the male voice was Perales.

The officer who took the missing persons report found multiple recent domestic violence-related cases between Perales and Valdez.

The family member said after that phone call on Nov. 28, Valdez did not respond to texts and her phone no longer shared her location, according to the affidavit. Family found her keys on the ground outside her front door and nobody inside her apartment. Her shoes were all inside the residence and her phone was on a bed. The family also reported that Valdez had not shown up to work since Nov. 28, which was uncharacteristic, according to the affidavit.

At 2:40 p.m. that day — Dec. 1 — Valdez was officially listed as a missing adult.

Since family members had mentioned Perales' name, Westminster police began trying to contact him. One phone number he was associated with had been disconnected, another one failed to connect and a third rang but did not have voicemail set up, the document reads.

During the investigation, police began to uncover evidence, including video of Perales removing the Ring Video Doorbell mounted outside of Valdez's apartment on Nov. 25 — he later told police he removed it to move it inside the residence — and possible blood on the staircase leading to Valdez's apartment, the affidavit reads.

On Dec. 4, a Thornton police officer was dispatched for a well-being check in connection with the search for Valdez. An unhoused person reported seeing her body in a duffel bag or blanket near the Holiday Inn along Grant Street. Police spoke with other unhoused individuals in the area, who reported knowing that Valdez was missing and that Perales had been staying "all over the place," according to the affidavit. One person mentioned that their acquaintance had seen a body wrapped in a maroon blanket near the hotel.

One of the individuals, in an interview with police, said Perales had approached him for help after falling in the creek. As they walked back to an area with trees, the man said he saw a tightly wrapped maroon quilt.

"Curious, he partially opened and saw what he believed to be a human female face. He said that Perales yelled at him and told him the body 'belonged to him,'" the affidavit reads.

That person brought police to the area where he had seen the body. They found a maroon jacket at the scene, however it was too small to conceal a body. The jacket, as well as a T-shirt, were placed in a bag as evidence, the affidavit reads.

That same day, Dec. 4, Westminster police were dispatched to the 12400 block of W. Delaware Drive near Willowbrook Park on a report of a possible deceased person. The person who reported the body later told police that she and some friends had been searching for Valdez and Perales, and that Perales had told her "he had left Annette's body at that location," the affidavit reads. Perales also told her that he planned his "suicide by cop," the affidavit reads.

When police initially arrived at the scene, they were led about 120 yards along the Tanglewood Trail system into a wooded area, where they saw a green tarp forming a lean-to, a blue bicycle and a blue trash can partially covered by blankets. Police lifted the top layer of blankets and found a body inside. They then began to secure the scene, according to the affidavit.

The body was identified as Valdez on Dec. 5, following an autopsy. The coroner determined she had sustained trauma to her neck, but was not able to determine the extent of her injuries due to decomposition.

The same day as the autopsy, police found Perales near W. 120th Avenue and I-25. Following a brief pursuit, they took him into custody and he agreed to speak with police about the case, the affidavit reads.

Perales told police he went to Valdez's home on the evening of Nov. 27 and that they fell asleep. He said when he woke up the next day, Valdez was "black and blue," and he was "scared and did not know what had happened," the affidavit said. He said he tried CPR and administered Narcan, but realized Valdez was deceased.

He explained to police that he brought a trash can from a nearby Safeway store to the residence, wrapped the body in a blanket, and used the trash can to remove her body from the apartment. He said he didn't call police because he thought he would be blamed for her death.

Police asked Perales for more details, but he said he had "blacked out" that evening, according to the affidavit.

"He said he has experienced blackouts in the past and acts in a violent manner toward himself and makes bad decisions," the affidavit reads. "He also admitted that during an argument with Annette that night, he placed his hand over her mouth. He stated he removed his hand but then placed it back over her mouth a couple of additional times during the argument."

He claimed that during the argument, Valdez had punched him. He also said he called Valdez's sister, who told him to put Valdez in a headlock to calm her down. Perales said he did this until she stopped yelling. Then, they reconciled, he told police. He told police that Valdez would sometimes open the front door and yell for help during their arguments, the affidavit reads.

"Thomas also stated that Annette had died due to the argument they had been involved in," the document continues.

Perales was then booked into jail. During the fingerprinting process, he told the officer "You know I killed (my) wife and paraded her around?" the affidavit reads.

The district attorney's office said it believes Valdez had died between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4.

Perales is due in court on Wednesday.