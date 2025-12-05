Westminster police say 37-year-old woman found deceased near Willowbrook Park

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police said a 37-year-old woman was identified as the deceased person found near Willowbrook Park on Thursday evening, however the coroner has not yet released her name.

The Westminster Police Department first alerted the public about this incident around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. It said its officers were investigating a suspicious death around Willowbrook Park.

Westminster Police Department

During the initial investigation, Mountain Range High School and Silver Hills Middle School were placed on "secure status," meaning exterior doors were locked and students had to stay inside, police said.

About two hours later, the police department provided more information, saying its officers had responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a deceased person near W. 124th Avenue and Delaware Drive. The Adams County Coroner’s Office also responded.



At noon on Friday, the department said the deceased had been identified as a 37-year-old woman. Official identification will come from the coroner after next of kin is notified, they said.

The official cause of death remains "unknown" and "under investigation," police said.

Denver7 is working to learn more about this case.