Lumumba Sayers Sr., suspected in possible revenge killing, officially charged with first-degree murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Lumumba Sayers Sr., the former MMA fighter and anti-gun violence activist accused in a possible revenge killing, has been formall charged with first-degree murder.

He also faces two counts of felony menacing stemming from a fatal shooting on the evening of Aug. 10. The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced the charges Thursday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sayers Sr. is accused of shooting a man in the head during a child’s birthday party on Aug. 10 in a parking lot at at Pioneer Park in Commerce City.

The victim in that shooting, identified as Malcolm Watson, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the affidavit, Watson is believed to be a friend of the man once believed to have killed Sayers Sr.’s son, Lumumba Sayers Jr., who was gunned down in Five Points a year ago.

"This murder was probably in retaliation or revenge," according to a witness account cited in the affidavit.

Sayers Sr. started the Heavy Hands Heavy Hearts boxing gym in Aurora, which aims to steer young people away from violence through structured training and a sense of belonging. He operated a foundation with the same name.

Denver7 spoke with Sayers Sr. after his son's death in August of 2023. In that interview, he lamented the fact that his son’s life was taken by the very form of violence both men worked to prevent.

“This coward shot my son. The community that we protect, you know, we try to provide for, the community that he tried to help guide in a different direction that he grew up in, they killed my son,” he said.