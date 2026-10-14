Luis Arebalo arrested in connection with shooting of Thornton police officer

THORNTON, Colo. — A man wanted in connection to the shooting of a Thornton Police Officer has been arrested, according to police.

Luis Arebalo, 37, was previously identified by police as a suspect in the case. He was spotted by members of the public walking near Riverdale Road and 120th Avenue, police said. He was arrested without incident on Oct. 13 at about 5:30 p.m. after people called 911. He was not injured, police said.

Thornton Police Department

Arebalo is accused of shooting an officer while police were investigating "a report of an unwanted person" on Oct. 11 in the 12800 block of Ulster Street. Police said that a second officer returned fire during the incident.

Immediately following the shooting, police searched the area using dogs, a helicopter, drones, and an aircraft. Then, over the next two days, police searched Arebalo's car, followed up on tips, and collaborated with other agencies to find him. His name and photo were released, and a reward was offered for information leading to him.

The injured officer was released from the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Arebalo will be formally charged by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

