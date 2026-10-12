Officer injured during shooting in Thornton, police searching for suspect

THORNTON, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was injured during a shooting in Thornton Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Ulster Street near E. 128th Avenue, police said around 11:15 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening, authorities say.

Police were still searching for an armed suspect as of around 2 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male who is about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and dark colored pants.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place and others were told to avoid the area as police investigated near the scene. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted.