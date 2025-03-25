Loveland police: Taco Bell drive-thru spat leads to shooting; no one injured

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a shooting at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Monday morning.

No one was injured.

Cesar Abdel Alvidrez, of Berthoud, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of menacing, a felony, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

The incident started as an altercation at a Taco Bell drive-thru at 1330 N. Lincoln Avenue.

Police said at some point during the confrontation, Alvidrez allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and then fired the weapon in the restaurant’s parking lot.

After the shooting, Alvidrez fled the scene in his vehicle but was arrested at his Berthoud home a short time later.

No other details surrounding the incident were provided.