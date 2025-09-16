Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Loveland police make arrest after Charlie Kirk memorial vandalized

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 16, 11am
LovelandPoliceBadge_1418862981447_11323715_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland announced Tuesday that officers arrested a man in connection with an arson case in which a make-shift memorial honoring Charlie Kirk was vandalized.

David Hunt Gilroy, 64, was arrested Monday night in the 200 block of E. 23rd Street in Loveland, according to jail records.

The incident occurred on Saturday, just before midnight, in the 200 block of E. 23rd Street, near where the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said a lawn display honoring the conservative activist was set on fire, and a rock was thrown through the rear window of the resident’s vehicle.

The display included a sign reading, “RIP Charlie Kirk, we stand with you,” and was surrounded by American flags, according to police.

Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. The 22-year-old accused in the killing, Tyler Robinson, is in FBI custody.

Police stated that the incident appears to be politically motivated. However, Gilroy was not charged with a hate crime.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson and resisting arrest.

Police said the investigation remains active, and they will provide further details once possible.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACLYN YOUR VOICE MATTERS PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities