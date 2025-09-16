Loveland police make arrest after Charlie Kirk memorial vandalized

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police in Loveland announced Tuesday that officers arrested a man in connection with an arson case in which a make-shift memorial honoring Charlie Kirk was vandalized.

David Hunt Gilroy, 64, was arrested Monday night in the 200 block of E. 23rd Street in Loveland, according to jail records.

The incident occurred on Saturday, just before midnight, in the 200 block of E. 23rd Street, near where the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said a lawn display honoring the conservative activist was set on fire, and a rock was thrown through the rear window of the resident’s vehicle.

The display included a sign reading, “RIP Charlie Kirk, we stand with you,” and was surrounded by American flags, according to police.

Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. The 22-year-old accused in the killing, Tyler Robinson, is in FBI custody.

Police stated that the incident appears to be politically motivated. However, Gilroy was not charged with a hate crime.

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of second-degree arson and resisting arrest.

Police said the investigation remains active, and they will provide further details once possible.