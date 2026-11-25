ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Littleton man who attacked two 10-year-old girls and attempted to kidnap at least one of them last year was sentenced to 32 years in prison Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Joe Salazar, 34, was found guilty in September of attempted second-degree kidnapping, sexual assault on a child and two counts of child abuse by an Arapahoe County jury.

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Prosecutors said Salazar approached the two girls who were riding their bicycles on April 19, 2025, before grabbing one of the girls, forcibly pulling her from her bicycle, and sexually assaulting her as she screamed for help and tried to fight him off. Salazar eventually released the girl and fled the area, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

Arresting documents show the two girls then rushed to a nearby home where they alerted a homeowner of the attempted kidnapping before the homeowner called 911. Prosecutors said the girl who was physically attacked suffered a fractured finger during the encounter.

Responding officers at the scene were able to obtain surveillance footage, which showed a bright blue Chrysler PT Cruiser in the area around the time of the attack. Officers identified distinctive damage to the vehicle and located a matching car at a Littleton apartment complex later that evening.

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Prosecutors said Salazar was eventually brought in for questioning, initially denying any involvement but eventually acknowledging being in the neighborhood and having an encounter with the girls. He was taken into custody less than seven hours after the initial 911 call.

“What should have been an ordinary afternoon for two young friends turned into a terrifying encounter that will have a lasting impact on both children and their families,” said Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Mike Mauro. “The defendant's actions were predatory and deliberate. This sentence reflects the seriousness of these crimes and the importance of protecting our community from individuals who target children.”

A restitution hearing is scheduled for April 2027.