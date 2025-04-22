Littleton police arrest man in attempted kidnapping of girl

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police in Littleton identified Tuesday a man arrested over the weekend in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a girl.

Andrew Salazar, 32, was arrested Saturday night following the alleged incident earlier in the day.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police said two girls riding their bikes in the 6800 block of S. Prince Way were allegedly approached by Salazar, who they said grabbed one of the girls from behind.

According to police, the girl was able to break free from the man, and both girls rode their bikes to safety as Salazar fled the area.

Police said the suspect is unknown to the victims.

Salazar is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail on a $100,000.00 bond.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the suspect to contact them at 303-794-1551.