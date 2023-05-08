Letecia Stauch found guilty of murder in killing of 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – The woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson and dumping his remains across the country in early 2020 was found guilty of murder Monday by an El Paso County jury following a month-long trial.

Letecia Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in February of last year, after claiming she had suffered a psychotic break that led to the boy’s death – something her defense attorney did not dispute in closing arguments, arguing her actions were not those of a sane woman, who had disassociated since the killing on Jan. 27, 2020.

Closing arguments wrapped up Friday after five weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses, including law enforcement officers from both Colorado and Florida as well as mental health experts, including forensic psychologists from the state of Colorado.

Josh Tolini, Stauch’s defense attorney, said in court the strongest evidence for her lack of mental clarity at the time of the crime was body worn camera footage of deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office the night Gannon had died. Stauch was reportedly laughing, joking, and completely dissociating from what had just happened.

“Those are not the actions of a sane and rational person. Those are the actions of someone who is delusional,” Tolini said.

Earlier in the trial, a forensic psychologist with the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo concluded that Stauch was sane at the time Gannon was killed.

But the defense’s main witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, concluded Stauch suffered from dissociative identity disorder (DID) and was not sane at the time. The mental health condition is characterized by the presence of two or more personalities in an individual as the result of trauma.

Letecia Stauch found guilty on all charges

Under Colorado law, a person can be found not guilty by reason of insanity if they were incapable of distinguishing right from wrong, or if they suffered from a condition of the mind caused by a mental disease or defect.

Prosecutors, however, argued Stauch took steps to cover up her actions as proof that she knew what she did was wrong and was therefore sane. They said she cleaned up blood in Gannon’s bedroom, where he was killed, moving his body to various locations to hide it before disposing of it in the Florida Panhandle.

In a rebuttal to Tolini’s closing arguments, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said the prosecution proved there was a motive for Stauch to kill her stepson – even though that’s not something they had to prove in court – because of a Google search which showed Stauch had searched “I hate my stepston,” adding the woman wanted to hurt Gannon, the boy’s father Al, and Gannon’s mom, Landen.

Allen said ultimately, that’s what she did.

“She wanted to kill him,” he said in court Friday.

Gannon Stauch was reported missing by his stepmom on Jan. 27, 2020 – the day she allegedly killed the boy in his bedroom, according to police documents and prosecutors. She told police at the time Gannon had gone to play at a friend’s house and never returned.

She was arrested March 2 of that year in connection with her stepson’s disappearance, and Gannon’s body was discovered in a suitcase by a construction worker on March 18 in Pace. Fla. underneath a bridge off the side of a highway.

Gannon died of a gunshot wound and skull fracture, an autopsy found, and prosecutors alleged Letecia Stauch shot and stabbed the boy, then drove his body to an area off Colorado Highway 105 and South Perry Park Road and dumped it before later driving it to Florida.

Stauch, who was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder - child under 12 by one in a position of trust, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence, now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.