Closing arguments Friday in Letecia Stauch murder trial in Colorado Springs

DENVER (AP) — Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida.

Authorities allege Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing in 2020. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The state mental hospital concluded that Stauch was sane at the time Gannon was killed.

But the defense's main witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, says the woman suffers from dissociative identity disorder and was not sane at the time.

Judge Gregory Werner brought jurors back into the courtroom after a break Friday morning to go over jury instructions. The prosecution and defense expected closing arguments to last an hour apiece.

The prosecution will then have a rebuttal.

