Law enforcement conducts nine search warrants in coordination Wednesday morning across the Front Range

More than two dozen law enforcement agencies conducted nine search warrants in coordination with one another Wednesday morning across the Front Range.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office emphasized the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is not involved in this operation.

The warrants were served in unincorporated Boulder and Adams Counties, and the cities of Denver, Westminster, Wheat Ridge, Federal Heights and Johnstown. However, the grand jury case originated out of the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

“Judicially approved warrants are being carried out as part of a Grand Jury investigation conducted by the District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement," the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. "That criminal case will be prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office. Once the indictments are unsealed and the appropriate individuals are in custody, the District Attorney’s Office will issue a press release and release the grand jury indictment.”

Patrol, tactical, investigators and support personnel from more than two dozen law enforcement agencies began executing search warrants at 7 a.m. Wednesday at seven residences and two storage lockers.

The SWAT operation in Commerce City closed E. 104th Ave. in both directions between Idalia Street and Landmark Drive, according to the city's police department. Drivers were commended to find alternative routes until this area reopens.