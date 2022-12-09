Larimer County Coroner identifies 2 children, man killed in Fort Collins murder-suicide

DENVER – The Larimer County Coroner has identified the two children and one adult who were killed in a presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins at the beginning of the month.

Fort Collins Police Services responded to a report of three dead people inside a home off Stratton Drive after receiving a call from man at around 10:25 a.m. on Dec. 3.

When officers arrived, they tried to go into the home but got no response. A SWAT Team was called to help officers get in, but once inside, officers discovered the bodies of two children and one adult, all of whom were deceased.

On Thursday, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer and 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer, of Timnath; and Adam Zipperer, 36, of Fort Collins.

A forensic pathologist determined the children died of gunshot wounds and their cause of death was listed as a homicide. The adult man died of a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Police have released no further details in this investigation.