Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.

Police said the man who officers found dead called 911 at 10:25 a.m. to report three deceased people inside a home in the 350 block of Stratton Drive in Fort Collins.

When officers arrived, they attempted to enter the home but got no response. The SWAT team was called to assist in gaining entry, police said.

Once inside, police said officers found two children and one man, all of whom were deceased. Their cause of death was not released.

Police believe the incident is a possible murder-suicide based on preliminary evidence gathered at the scene. All of the involved individuals knew each other, according to police.

“This is a shocking and tragic situation. Words cannot express the depth of our condolences for the friends and family of those involved,” said Deputy Chief Greg Yeager in a statement. “This a sad day for our entire community, and we will work diligently to determine what occurred.”

The Larimer County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death and release the identities of the individuals at a later time.