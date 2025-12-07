Lakewood crash involving activity bus sends Grand Junction area students, coaches to hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Multiple Grand Junction area high school students and coaches were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a District 51 activity bus in Lakewood Saturday night.

The exact number and extent of injuries are not known.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of the 6th Avenue Freeway and Kipling Street.

Details of how the crash happened were not released.

Lakewood police said multiple people from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals.

A District 51 spokesperson said the small bus was leaving a wrestling tournament and carrying Central High School students and coaches.

The Mesa County school district said it would provide “additional updates as soon as confirmed information is available.” But its focus right now is on “supporting the students, families, and staff affected.”