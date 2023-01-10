Lakewood police seeking more victims in string of assaults on RTD’s W Line

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – The Lakewood Police Department is seeking more victims in connection with a string of assaults on the Regional Transportation District’s W Line.

The assaults by numerous juveniles happened between late August and early November of 2022, according to John Romero, a spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department. Detectives also believe the same juveniles may be responsible for vandalizing and causing damage to the light rail as well.

On Tuesday, Romero said detectives now believe there may be additional victims from these assaults and are asking anyone with information about these crimes or anyone with information about any similar or related incidents to step forward.

Anyone with any information on these assaults are asked to call Detective Paisley at 303-987-7025 or email at bripai@lakewoodco.org. Please reference Lakewood PD cases LK22-032074, LK22-033938 and LK23-000298.

Last month, police said 21 juveniles have been charged in connection with the incidents. Those juveniles are between 15 and 17 years of age, according to police.