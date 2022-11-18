7 teens accused of seriously injuring person at RTD light rail station in Lakewood

Seven teens are accused of randomly attacking a person at an RTD light rail train station in Lakewood last month.

On Oct. 14, the victim, 45, was pushed out of the train by a group of juveniles at the West 13th Ave. and Garrison Street station, according to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office. A Lakewood Police Department agent was conducting extra patrol at the time and was flagged down to help.

The victim was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital and suffered serious injuries, the DA's office said, calling the attack random.

Last Friday, Lakewood police arrested seven juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 in connection to the assault. They appeared in court on Monday, where a judge ordered them to remain in custody without bond, according to the district attorney's office.

On Thursday, each of the seven juveniles was charged with one count of second-degree assault.

An eighth juvenile was arrested Tuesday by Lakewood police. They are also being held without bond, the district attorney's office said. At this time, charges have not been filed against the juvenile.

The district attorney's office said no further information will be released at this time.