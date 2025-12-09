Lakewood police arrest 20-year-old in fatal DUI crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — On Tuesday, police in Lakewood announced the arrest of a 20-year-old woman in connection with a suspected drunk driving crash that resulted in one death last month.

The driver, identified as Ella Cromwell, is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and DUI.

Lakewood police said Cromwell caused a two-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Nov. 30 near the intersection of the 6th Avenue Frontage Road and Kipling Street.

Police said multiple people were ejected during the crash, and a female passenger in the victim’s vehicle succumbed to her injuries several days after the crash.

Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

About one week later, another two-vehicle crash involving a bus occurred in the same area, injuring multiple Grand Junction area students.